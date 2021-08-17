Analyzing Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -6.83% -54.69% -6.39% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -544.03%

This table compares Inotiv and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 7.52 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -82.11 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Inhibitor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

Volatility and Risk

Inotiv has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inotiv and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inotiv beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

