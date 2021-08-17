Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) PT at $462.14

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $462.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $25,591,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $493.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $495.22. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

