Analysts Set Expectations for Vertex Resource Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:VTX)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vertex Resource Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Resource Group from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

CVE VTX opened at C$0.38 on Monday. Vertex Resource Group has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.68 million and a P/E ratio of 126.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35.

Vertex Resource Group

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

