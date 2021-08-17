Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Target Price at C$14.88

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of analysts have commented on EQX shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EQX traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.91. 88,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

