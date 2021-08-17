Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) PT at $39.88

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 125,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

