Analysts Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) PT at $26.60

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DDD opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $365,160. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

