Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Veritex (VBTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ: VBTX) recently:

8/13/2021 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

VBTX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 122,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,250 shares of company stock worth $1,826,054. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,631,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

