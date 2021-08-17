Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Shares of HMST opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $846.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.