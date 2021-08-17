Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.66. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

