Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce $485.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

KMT stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.71. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 54,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $639,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.