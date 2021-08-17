Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NYSE:G opened at $52.41 on Friday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

