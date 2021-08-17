Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post $49.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.61 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $42.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $196.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.27 million to $198.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $216.76 million, with estimates ranging from $213.27 million to $220.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,005. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

