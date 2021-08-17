Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report sales of $435.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.05 million to $465.90 million. Express posted sales of $245.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Express by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Express by 49.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPR stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,098,254. The firm has a market cap of $367.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

