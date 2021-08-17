Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 146.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.