Analysts Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -141.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,554. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

