Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.84. 10,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,454 shares of company stock valued at $311,241 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

