Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.07. OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OrganiGram by 747.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 503,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 44.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.09. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77.

