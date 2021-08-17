Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Limoneira posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.05 million, a PE ratio of -37.35, a PEG ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $123,029 over the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

