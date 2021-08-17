Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Camping World posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE CWH opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 3.34.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 85,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

