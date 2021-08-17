Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.66. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

