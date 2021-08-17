Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.20. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on BRP in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $86.77 on Thursday. BRP has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.