Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

