Amon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $3,013.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.49 or 0.00914680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00048121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00104248 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.