Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

AMRX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

