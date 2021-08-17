AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

