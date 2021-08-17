AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $94.43 Average PT from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,993,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,942. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

