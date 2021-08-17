AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

Shares of AMMO stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 4,027,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 12.04. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $787.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of -0.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AMMO were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

POWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

