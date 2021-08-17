AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Announces Earnings Results

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

POWW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,320. The company has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of -0.68. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWW. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

