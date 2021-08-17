AMLT (AMLT) Price Down 0.6% This Week

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. AMLT has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $134,105.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.08 or 0.00873828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159748 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

