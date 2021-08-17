Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 917,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,832. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 69.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USAS. Desjardins cut Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

