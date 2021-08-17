American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Cut to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.50.

NYSE:AWK opened at $181.50 on Friday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $181.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

