American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Holdings Cut by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.97% of American Superconductor worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. Equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

