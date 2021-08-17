American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,244. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $488.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Public Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

