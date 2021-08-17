American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE AFG traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $136.11. 317,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,524. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,154. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,402,000 after acquiring an additional 91,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.