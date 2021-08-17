AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises 2.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $67,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $659.04. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $345.19 and a 12-month high of $666.07.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

