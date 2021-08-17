Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,476 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.