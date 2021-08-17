AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,176 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

In other news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $161.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

