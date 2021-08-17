AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,639 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

