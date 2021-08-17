AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $19,197,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.74.

VIAC opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

