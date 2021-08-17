AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,555 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

