AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,029 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of General Motors by 983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of General Motors by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.