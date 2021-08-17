AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $269.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

