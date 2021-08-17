Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Position Trimmed by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 114,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 78,628 shares in the last quarter.

IVAL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,140 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12.

