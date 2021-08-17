Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. 2,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,699. The company has a market capitalization of $556.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

