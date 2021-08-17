Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,514. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on AESE. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

