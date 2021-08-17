AllianceBlock Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $137.43 million and $4.68 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00897866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104255 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

