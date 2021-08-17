Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,329 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Amcor worth $31,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.