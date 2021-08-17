Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 520 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $30,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 172.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,658 shares of company stock worth $1,922,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $308.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $308.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.