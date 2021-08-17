Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,506 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of BRP worth $34,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOOO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

DOOO stock opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

