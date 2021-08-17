Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,195 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $35,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,717,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,155,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

